Wrangell’s borough assembly is considering bumping up its garbage rates and is looking for public comment. The borough assembly will consider a proposal to increase rates for garbage collection and dump drop-offs at its Tuesday evening meeting (May 24). Rates for cans and dumpsters would increase from anywhere between a few dollars a month to $90 more a month in the case of a 2-yard dumpster. Dump disposal would increase two dollars ($2) for the first cubic yard, and by a dollar ($1) for each additional yard if the ordinance is approved.

WRANGELL, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO