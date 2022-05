ROCHELLE — Former Focus House Director Mike Dale recalls that, “Janice was a teacher I always relied upon. I am pretty sure she taught every subject in my time at Focus House. There were several classes we had to make up in order to meet student needs and Janice was always willing to teach, even when she had never taught it before. Janice is truly an educator who understands that academic instruction is important, but that kids need to be in a good place socially and emotionally to be ready to learn.”

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO