Duke will adjust parking and transit routes for the Memorial Day holiday. Due to fewer students, faculty and staff on campus, only the C-SWS: C-Swift Shuttle and LaSalle Loop bus routes will operate on Monday, May 30. Each route will have one bus running from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. No other routes will have service and Duke Vans will not operate on Memorial Day. All routes resume regular summer schedules on Tuesday, May 31.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO