Chicago, IL

New ward map OKed

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Council this week approved a new ward map that, among other things, will see all of Clearing and most of Garfield Ridge shifted to the 13th Ward. Midway International Airport also would shift from the 23rd Ward to the 13th. Monday’s 43-7 vote means the issue will...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office as an avowed reformer. Three years later, critics see ‘missed opportunities’ and a mixed record

CHICAGO — As a candidate for mayor, Lori Lightfoot promised to transform Chicago’s often corrupt political culture, in part by taking away the near-total power aldermen have over matters in their own wards and by leading a transparent government. “For years, they said Chicago ain’t ready for reform....
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson To Give Away $1 Million in Groceries & Gas

Help is on the way for citizens affected by high grocery and gas prices, as Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson will have another $1 Million giveaway. According to Fox 32, Wilson will donate the money through partnerships with senior buildings and specific area grocery stores. Gift cards and coupons will be handed out to individuals for groceries, with another gas giveaway but utterly different from the last few.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Illinois workers no longer excluded from EIC tax relief due to age or immigration status

Eleven years after immigrating to the United States, Hayde Flores opened her small business, Total Nutrition Belmont, in 2019. Flores uses an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a tax processing number available for U.S. nonresidents, instead of a social security number. Because of that, she didn’t qualify for the tax reliefs that many other low-income people do until this April.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

Lightfoot attends apartment ribbon cutting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This was the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting. Lightfoot began her remarks by acknowledging Thursday night’s violence before focusing on the new housing development. Among them, the mayor said an ordinance would be introduced […]
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Demolitions are underway for 210 North Aberdeen

It’s tough to see the demolition work Taylor Excavating has started at 210 North Aberdeen (fences and angles and whatnot), so the video above, taken from an outbound CTA train, was the best chance to watch. Soon, Taylor Excavating will bust through the backs of the buildings along May Street for better spectating.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

633 South La Salle has the permits to get started. Has it started?

Construction can be confusing when you don’t pay close attention. There’s a world of activity on a site one day, then the next day all the equipment is gone, the dirt’s been smoothed over, and it looks like the lot has been abandoned. And that’s my segue...
CHICAGO, IL
vnexplorer.net

Students, parents from five Chicago schools will get college for free

You have to admire the ambition of an inner-city high school that calls itself Johnson College Prep. Especially when a third of the students have no permanent home and many dodge violence just to get to class. But the students in this Chicago public school believe in their name. They’ve done the work. They’ve been accepted to college. Trouble is, few have the money to go. Johnson College Prep needed something like a miracle. And we were there when the miracle called Hope Chicago arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Silvana Tabares
Person
Lori Lightfoot
MATC Times

STUDIO Chicago Loop Across from The Bean

Newly remodeled studio 1/2 block from Michigan Avenue. 24 hour doorman, security, secured entrance. Located at Pittsfield Apartments in the Art Deco Pittsfield Building between Michigan Avenue and Wabash. L train at corner of Wabash/Washington with 5 lines, Blue Line one block away at Block 37. Apartments located on floors 13-20 in the Pittsfield Building. Minimum 6 month lease term. $350 move in fee, $95 application fee. No security deposit. Available August 1st. We offer school year lease terms. Small dogs and cats welcome. Dogs $250 deposit, $25 monthly pet rent. Cats $150 deposit, $15 monthly pet rent. Check us out on FB and IG, Pittsfield ApartmentsAll inclusive utility bundle includes internet, central heat & A/C, electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, monthly utility bundle fee of $125. Laundry located on every floor, operated with an app. Contact Candice Wells at Marc Realty, 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 312.884.5452, cwells@marcrealty.com.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 monthly payments for two years

In Illinois, about 3,000 families will get direct payments for two years. The Cook County president announced the launch of the $42 million program. What is Monkeypox and should I be worried about it?. Who qualifies?. This universal basic income program (UBI) is one of the largest in the country....
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Oked#The City Council#Garfield Ridge#Hispanic#Asians
southportcorridorchicago.com

Mass shooting by the Mag Mile; Lightfoot’s response

The violence continues in Chicago day after day. Another mass shooting Thursday evening in the heart of the Gold Coast left two people dead, several other injured. This was supposed to be Lori’s “Summer of Joy” for Chicago:. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s statement on Friday, May 20:...
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics

