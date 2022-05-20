ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona developer's lawyer wants to rebut US House charges

By BOB CHRISTIE
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks9Pl_0fkEuTxJ00
Trump-Interior-Secretary FILE - Lanny Davis, attorney for Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane talks to members of the media during a news conference on Saturday Jan. 10, 2015, in Philadelphia. An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation by congressional Democrats wants to publicly rebut the allegations. Davis said Thursday, May 19, 2022, that Arizona developer Michael Ingram and former Trump administration Cabinet member David Bernhardt have been improperly accused of bribery by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek, File) (Joseph Kaczmarek)

PHOENIX — (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation along with a former Trump administration Cabinet member by Democrats on a congressional committee demanded Thursday that he be allowed to publicly rebut the allegations against his client.

Lanny Davis, one of the lawyers representing Arizona developer Michael Ingram, said the House Natural Resources Committee improperly accused Ingram and former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt of bribery.

“I'm asking all these members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to allow me a chance to publicly rebut what I and Mr. Ingram believe are false or misleading allegations of criminal conduct,” Davis told reporters. “I would like to appear before the full committee.”

Last week's criminal referral laid out what committee Democrats said appeared to be a series of campaign contributions totaling $241,000 to Trump-associated committees by Ingram and other wealthy Arizona resident he knows.

They said evidence they collected during a three-year committee investigation strongly suggested the payments were made in exchange for Bernhardt pushing an agency he oversaw to withdraw its opposition to a 28,000-home southern Arizona development Ingram controls.

The criminal referral from Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Katie Porter of California says Bernhardt pushed for approval of the Villages at Vigneto project despite a federal wildlife official’s finding that it would threaten habitats for imperiled species.

Bernhardt led the Interior from 2019 to 2021. In 2017, he was the No. 2 official at the department when the Fish and Wildlife Service, an Interior Department agency, reversed its opposition to Ingram's project.

He called the criminal referral “a pathetic attempt by career politicians to fabricate news.”

Davis said Ingram cooperated fully with the probe and provided documents, emails and other materials without the panel issuing a subpoena. He said he was “100% transparent and cooperative with the committee staff and with Mr. Grijalva’s requests.”

Davis said he repeatedly asked if Grijalva would be willing to meet with Ingram and never got a response.

Lindsay Gressard, a Natural Resources Committee spokeswoman, said the panel believed it had gathered enough evidence to merit the criminal referral.

"We just felt that we would present the evidence we had and let DOJ take it from there,” Gressard said.

Grijalva said in a statement that he hoped Ingram would cooperate with the Justice Department.

Davis noted that the only wildlife at issue were “two birds and a snake,” but environmentalists also worry that the project near the San Pedro River would imperil the region's dwindling water supplies.

The referral to the Justice Department laid out a series of meetings, administration actions and campaign donations in mid to late 2017 that committee Democrats said showed a disturbing pattern that they labeled an illegal quid pro quo.

Democrats noted that Ingram met with Bernhardt in August 2017, two weeks before a Fish and Wildlife official received the phone call directing him to reverse the decision blocking the project. The meeting was not disclosed in Bernhardt’s public calendar or travel documents.

Two months later, Ingram made a $10,000 donation to the Trump Victory Fund. The permit was approved later that month. At least nine other donors associated with Ingram also donated to the Trump Victory Fund in the days after Ingram’s donation, Democrats said.

Davis said his news conference was not intended to influence any possible Justice Department investigation. Ingram owns development company El Dorado Holdings and is a part-owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's a Trump supporter and has made contributions to Arizona's Republican governor and other state GOP candidates in recent years. Davis said Ingram has hired former U.S. Attorney Paul Charlton to handle that matter.

A Justice Department spokesman said last week that the department will review the referral.

Davis said the criminal referral left out things that may help clear his client and repeatedly said that the correlation between the meetings, the campaign donations and Fish and Wildlife's changed position don't prove anything.

“That's innuendo, that isn't fact,” Davis said.

___

Associated Press reporter Matthew Daly in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

In US House races, Greene and McBath win; Cuellar in runoff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress was in a primary runoff in Texas to hold on to his seat Tuesday, while a staunch gun safety advocate ousted her House colleague in a fierce member-on-member congressional primary in suburban Atlanta. Meanwhile, in northwest...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KRMG

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KRMG

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Court battles go down to count deadline in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick went to Pennsylvania's highest court Tuesday in an eleventh-hour bid to help him close the gap in votes with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate. McCormick’s request for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lanny Davis
Person
Katie Porter
Person
David Bernhardt
KRMG

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. A gutted Murphy took to the Senate floor...
NEWTOWN, CT
KRMG

Timeline of Oregon county's ballot tally remains uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Three weeks after Oregon’s third-largest county learned that a majority of their ballots had blurry barcodes and were unreadable by vote-counting machines, state officials have yet to receive a written plan detailing how the county will complete the tally by June 13, the deadline to certify election results.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Justice Department#Lawyers#House#Ap#The Department Of Justice#Cabinet#Democrats#Interior#Republicans#Democratic Reps#The Villages At Vigneto
KRMG

Exxon Mobil must face environmental allegations, court rules

NEW YORK — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Tuesday the state attorney general can pursue a civil lawsuit that accused Exxon Mobil of misleading investors about its products and their impact on the climate. The unanimous opinion, written by Associate Justice Scott Kafker, rejected Exxon Mobil’s attempt to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KRMG

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from water agencies that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KRMG

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.
SANTA FE, NM
KRMG

Texas school shooting live updates: Nation mourns 'carnage'

UVALDE, Texas — A small town in rural Texas is reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday, killing 19 children. Two teachers were also among those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, authorities said. Prior to opening fire at the school, the suspect...
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Walmart expands drone-delivery service to reach 4 million households

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The drones are coming. Walmart announced Tuesday it is expanding its drone-delivery service across six states before the close of 2022. “Today we’re announcing we’ll be expanding our DroneUp delivery network to 34 sites by the end the year, providing the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households across six states – Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. This provides us the ability to deliver over 1 million packages by drone in a year,” David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation for Walmart U.S., wrote in a blog post.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy