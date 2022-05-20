Rory McIlroy is now the favorite to win the PGA Championship and history says he will

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers alive, but it’s been a little while since he captured a major. The year 2014 (!) was the last time the Northern Irish golfer took home an illustrious top title in the sport. Coincidentally — with the 2022 PGA Championship happening throughout this weekend — that 2014 title was also the PGA title.

Hmm, it really makes you think.

After Thursday’s first round of this year’s major PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, McIlroy might be in line to get back on top and take home a shiny trophy. At least, that’s what his history at this tournament says.

What a good omen for McIlroy.

Notably, McIlory entered this year’s PGA Championship with +1300 odds to win, according to oddsmakers with Tipico Sportsbook. After his dynamite five-under par first round, he’s now +360 and the overwhelming favorite to take home the PGA title.

He’ll begin Friday with a one-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris (+1200) and Tom Hoge (+3200). We’ll see whether history and McIlroy can keep up their respective ends of the bargain through Sunday.

