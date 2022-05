After more than three hours of heated debate, a 4-3 majority of Manatee County Commissioners have voted to offer a contract extension to county administrator Scott Hopes. The Tuesday vote came days after the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court Angelina Colonneso raised a number of concerns regarding Hopes' tenure, some of which she said have been referred to the state Inspector General.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO