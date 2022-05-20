ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hayes: If Dems are doing anything right, billionaires should be voting Republican

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. New Retirement Villages Near Ashburn (Take a Look at the Prices) The US...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 82

Sandra Scarbrough
4d ago

When Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk complain about the Democrats we know something their doing is really wrong! Elon even switched to Republican!

Reply(5)
30
Victor Etre
4d ago

Lol yea ok! So nice attempt to try to turn it around! Quick name me 3 things that’s good… on second thought, I’ll come back in two months , that why you’ll have some time!

Reply
10
Rupert Johnsons
2d ago

Boy the DEMOCRATS have really got most of you bought and paid for hasn't he , does it fell good with the CHILD BLOOD MONEY IN YOUR POCKETS ? DO YA

Reply
3
Related
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Intercept

Democratic Voters Deliver Stinging Rebuke to Party’s Manchin-Sinema Wing

A Republican-backed super PAC on Tuesday fell short in its bid to intervene in a Democratic primary against Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee, a 34-year-old Black woman and rising star in the party, who fended off a tsunami of outside money to best anti-union attorney Steve Irwin. The spending, from a GOP-backed super PAC linked to AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — left Irwin behind by less than 1,000 votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Dems#Republicans#Democrats#Spanish#Usafacts
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Backlash builds after Dems vote to legalize abortion up to birth

Senate Democrats are facing pushback after they voted last week in favor of a bill that would legalize abortion nationwide for all nine months of pregnancy. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which received support from 49 Democrats in the Senate and ultimately failed to succeed, would have given health care providers the "right" to provide abortion services with few limitations or requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy