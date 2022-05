Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.

