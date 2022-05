BOSSIER CITY, La. - The discovery of two bodies found early Tuesday morning inside a burning apartment in Bossier City are being investigated as a double homicide. Authorities tell KTBS the two men were stabbed to death. One is in his mid 20s and the other, his mid 30s. The relationship between the two men is unknown. Their names have not yet been released.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO