Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

The Cardinals optioned Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Due to a May 17 doubleheader with the Mets, the Cardinals temporarily moved to a six-man rotation, which allowed Liberatore to receive his first call-up to the big leagues earlier in the weekend. He made his MLB debut Saturday, starting in the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Pirates while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings. Even if he fared better against Pittsburgh, Liberatore likely still would have been headed back to the minors, as the Cardinals will move back to a five-man rotation during the upcoming week. The Cardinals have a doubleheader coming up June 4 in Chicago against the Cubs, so Liberatore could be an option to get called up and make another spot start that day if the St. Louis rotation remains intact prior to the twin bill.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO