ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

High schools: Lodi’s baseball season ends in semifinals

By News-Sentinel staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Lodi High baseball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to Rio Americano in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.

The game was the second of a three-game series; Rio Americano won the first game 15-10 on Monday in Lodi. A Lodi win on Wednesday in Sacramento would have meant a deciding third game back in Lodi on Thursday.

But the eighth-seeded Flames weren’t able to capitalize, with seven hits but just one runner across the plate. Dylan Bartlett went 2-for-3 for Lodi, with one of those singles driving in Gavin Mora, who reached on a double, in the fifth inning.

Other singles came from Nathan Sherbondy, Dominic Brassesco, Andrew Wright and Donavan Thorpe. Ryan Christiansen led No. 12 Rio Americano’s attack, going 3-for-4 with two home runs.

On the mound, Brassesco started for Lodi and went four innings, with five hits and five earned runs. Gianni Casazza pitched two innings of relief.

Lodi finished the season with an 18-14 record. Sherbondy led Lodi in batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.508) and stolen bases (11), while Brassesco led in home runs with five.

Rio Americano (19-12) advances to the championship to face No. 3 Granite Bay (18-13), which swept its series against No. 2 Rodriguez.

In Division IV, No. 11 Galt saw its bid for a semifinal sweep upended with a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Calaveras on Wednesday. The deciding third game was played Thursday (results were not available at press time).

Galt had six singles in the shutout loss — two from Enrique Hernandez, and one each from Sebastian Soto, Oscar Romero, Larry Perucca and Joe Ortiz. Aidan Hall pitched the entire game, with 10 strikeouts and one earned run for the loss.

In Division III, the semifinal series between No. 2 Del Campo and No. 6 Buhach Colony was upended by two unrelated events — the first was a physical altercation between spectators and game umpires after the first game on Monday, according to a release from the Sac-Joaquin Section. That resulted in the second game being pushed back to Friday so an investigation could be conducted.

The second incident was an allegation that Del Campo, which won the opener 5-4, conducted batting practice on the playing field before the game in violation of section rules, resulting in a forfeit of the game.

Upon appeal, the section reversed its ruling, giving Del Campo its victory back, and the remaining games were scheduled for today and Saturday (if needed) at the teams’ home sites.

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
FOX40

This 1955 dam still produces needed power for Sacramento

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 1955, the towering concrete and earthen walls of Folsom Dam have held back the waters of the South Fork and North Fork of the American River, but does holding back that water create any power? Folsom Dam was built as part of the Central Valley Project which extends 100 miles […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
City
Galt, CA
City
Granite Bay, CA
Local
California Sports
Lodi, CA
Education
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Woman Ignores ‘Do Not Cross’ Sign, Hit And Killed By Car

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Monday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 5 a.m., on Watt Avenue, just north of Marconi, a woman who may have been a transient was crossing the roadway. Ignoring the signs that warn pedestrians not to cross due to there not being a crosswalk, officers say she stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit and killed by a white Nissan. The driver stayed on the scene, spoke with CHP, and left shortly afterward. The roadway is open with just one lane blocked. The crash remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Amador High School Student Dies After Hit-And-Run In Sutter Creek

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say the 16-year-old boy who was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening has died. The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck. Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.” Wednesday evening, police announced that the died had died from his injuries. The name of the teen has not been released, but police say he was a student at Amador High School. Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and the local sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.  
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KCRA.com

Man impaled on boat dock near Discovery Park, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being impaled on a dock cleat near Discovery Park, authorities said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department told KCRA 3. Authorities said a man was run over by their own vehicle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ortiz
Person
Sebastian Soto
galtheraldonline.com

Man killed in minivan vs. big rig crash identified

A Stockton resident died May 19 when the minivan he was driving rear-ended a stationary big rig on Highway 99 in Galt, authorities reported. The collision happened near midday, just south of Simmerhorn Road. In a press release, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it received a call at about...
FOX40

Sac PD gun buyback program runs out of gas after just 45 minutes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a gun buyback program that was meant to last from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday ran out of gift cards less than an hour after the event’s planned start time. The department sent a tweet out at 12:45 p.m. that it would still be accepting guns […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Highschoolsports#Lodi High Baseball#Division Iv
ABC10

Cockroaches in California | What Roseville residents need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Natalia Jovovich grew up in West Roseville and is home from college. In the past month, she's seen four roaches. "It's not like it's not an infestation or anything. It's not like a huge deal, but it's just so odd given that we have never seen any in the past up until very, very recently," Jovovich said.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Police say there was a pursuit before the deadly South Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two adults were killed Saturday morning following a crash in South Sacramento. According to CHP - South Sacramento spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt, a driver was traveling southbound on Stockton Boulevard Saturday morning when they crashed into another car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot to death at park in San Jose; 2nd homicide this week

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man who was shot at Zolezzi Park has died, San Jose police said on Wednesday, bringing this year's homicide count to 11 and marking the second homicide this week. The latest victim was shot on Tuesday about 6:45 p.m. on South King Road and Hermocilla...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
ABC10

2 people from Sacramento arrested after deadly fight in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two people from Sacramento have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a man on Monday in Roseville. Andrew Aguiar, 21, was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley Horton, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, according to the Roseville Police Department.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
62
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy