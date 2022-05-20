High schools: Lodi’s baseball season ends in semifinals

The Lodi High baseball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to Rio Americano in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.

The game was the second of a three-game series; Rio Americano won the first game 15-10 on Monday in Lodi. A Lodi win on Wednesday in Sacramento would have meant a deciding third game back in Lodi on Thursday.

But the eighth-seeded Flames weren’t able to capitalize, with seven hits but just one runner across the plate. Dylan Bartlett went 2-for-3 for Lodi, with one of those singles driving in Gavin Mora, who reached on a double, in the fifth inning.

Other singles came from Nathan Sherbondy, Dominic Brassesco, Andrew Wright and Donavan Thorpe. Ryan Christiansen led No. 12 Rio Americano’s attack, going 3-for-4 with two home runs.

On the mound, Brassesco started for Lodi and went four innings, with five hits and five earned runs. Gianni Casazza pitched two innings of relief.

Lodi finished the season with an 18-14 record. Sherbondy led Lodi in batting average (.429), on-base percentage (.508) and stolen bases (11), while Brassesco led in home runs with five.

Rio Americano (19-12) advances to the championship to face No. 3 Granite Bay (18-13), which swept its series against No. 2 Rodriguez.

In Division IV, No. 11 Galt saw its bid for a semifinal sweep upended with a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Calaveras on Wednesday. The deciding third game was played Thursday (results were not available at press time).

Galt had six singles in the shutout loss — two from Enrique Hernandez, and one each from Sebastian Soto, Oscar Romero, Larry Perucca and Joe Ortiz. Aidan Hall pitched the entire game, with 10 strikeouts and one earned run for the loss.

In Division III, the semifinal series between No. 2 Del Campo and No. 6 Buhach Colony was upended by two unrelated events — the first was a physical altercation between spectators and game umpires after the first game on Monday, according to a release from the Sac-Joaquin Section. That resulted in the second game being pushed back to Friday so an investigation could be conducted.

The second incident was an allegation that Del Campo, which won the opener 5-4, conducted batting practice on the playing field before the game in violation of section rules, resulting in a forfeit of the game.

Upon appeal, the section reversed its ruling, giving Del Campo its victory back, and the remaining games were scheduled for today and Saturday (if needed) at the teams’ home sites.