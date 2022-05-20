ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Briarcrest sophomore wins high school baseball player of the week

By John Varlas
 5 days ago

The fans have spoken. And they have chosen Jack Gleason of Briarcrest as the final Daily Memphian high school baseball player of the week for the 2022 season.

Gleason, a sophomore, captured 44% of the vote to defeat Millington’s Josh Laszacs, who finished with 34%. Gleason was the hero of his team’s 5-3 victory over CBHS in the Division 2-AA West Region title game on May 9, holding a potent lineup to four hits, striking out six in seven innings.

Most impressively, the outing came in Gleason’s first varsity start of the season. He spent the year on the junior varsity while sitting out the required calendar year following a transfer from Houston.

Mason Shropshire of ECS was third, followed by Evan Bloomer of FACS and Northpoint’s James Smith.

The player of the week voting will resume when football season begins in August.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Charlie Horne, St. George’s

Week 2: Wilson Whittemore, St. George’s

Week 3: Joey Caruso, Collierville

Week 4: Josh Russell, Briarcrest

Week 5: Jack Newman, Briarcrest

Week 6: Riley Goodman, CBHS

Week 7: Kenny Cox, ECS

Week 8: Carson Todd, ECS

Memphis, TN
