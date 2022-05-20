3 things to know about Jags rookie CB Gregory Junior

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the 2022 NFL Draft by taking two cornerbacks to help bolster the secondary. The option they went with in the sixth round was Ouachita Baptist University standout, Gregory Junior.

As of the last few seasons, the Jags have added multiple defensive backs to their roster and continued the trend with Junior’s addition. With the Jags needing competition behind cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, and Darious Williams, fans are in for an interesting battle within the secondary when it comes to watching the team during training camp.

Here are some other things to know about sixth-round selection Gregory Junior:

He's the first player to be drafted into the NFL from Ouachita Baptist University

Junior made history when he was selected by the Jags and became the first player from Ouachita Baptist to be drafted into the NFL. The university is a Division II school located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and as of last year, they had 1,764 students enrolled there.

Needless to say, it probably wasn’t easy for Junior to garner the attention of the NFL, but he overcame those odds. Junior ended up finishing his career with 128 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and one interception.

Junior caught fire this offseason with impressive showings at the NFLPA and Senior Bowls

Some may be concerned about Junior’s small school background, but he showed he can hang with Division I competition this offseason. Junior caught the eyes of many at the NFLPA and Senior Bowls before the draft.

Between his patience and reactiveness, Junior seems like a player the Jags can develop on the defensive side over time. However, he will likely see a majority of his reps as a special teamer early in his career.

Junior's flashed in the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Bowls led to him receiving a lot of interest

Junior’s success in the offseason led to scouts and teams in the NFL wanting to bring him in for visits. Heading into the draft, Junior said he visited New England, Kansas City, and Green Bay, to name a few.

Junior also said he met with the Jags multiple times. They were one of the teams to speak with him at his pro day, and they talked to him at the NFLPA Bowl.