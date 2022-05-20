ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

3 things to know about Jags rookie CB Gregory Junior

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wokhc_0fkELIJN00

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the 2022 NFL Draft by taking two cornerbacks to help bolster the secondary. The option they went with in the sixth round was Ouachita Baptist University standout, Gregory Junior.

As of the last few seasons, the Jags have added multiple defensive backs to their roster and continued the trend with Junior’s addition. With the Jags needing competition behind cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell, and Darious Williams, fans are in for an interesting battle within the secondary when it comes to watching the team during training camp.

Here are some other things to know about sixth-round selection Gregory Junior:

He's the first player to be drafted into the NFL from Ouachita Baptist University

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYoGn_0fkELIJN00

Junior made history when he was selected by the Jags and became the first player from Ouachita Baptist to be drafted into the NFL. The university is a Division II school located in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and as of last year, they had 1,764 students enrolled there.

Needless to say, it probably wasn’t easy for Junior to garner the attention of the NFL, but he overcame those odds. Junior ended up finishing his career with 128 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and one interception.

Junior caught fire this offseason with impressive showings at the NFLPA and Senior Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDh9T_0fkELIJN00

Some may be concerned about Junior’s small school background, but he showed he can hang with Division I competition this offseason. Junior caught the eyes of many at the NFLPA and Senior Bowls before the draft.

Between his patience and reactiveness, Junior seems like a player the Jags can develop on the defensive side over time. However, he will likely see a majority of his reps as a special teamer early in his career.

Junior's flashed in the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Bowls led to him receiving a lot of interest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ex4Vb_0fkELIJN00

Junior’s success in the offseason led to scouts and teams in the NFL wanting to bring him in for visits. Heading into the draft, Junior said he visited New England, Kansas City, and Green Bay, to name a few.

Junior also said he met with the Jags multiple times. They were one of the teams to speak with him at his pro day, and they talked to him at the NFLPA Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Colts Sign Veteran QB To Two-Year Deal

The two-year deal matches the two remaining years on quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, whom the Colts traded for earlier this offseason in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Foles, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears before being...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Former Buccaneers tight end passes away at age 59

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Calvin Magee from a heart attack at the criminally young age of 59. Magee was a standout tight end at the HBCU Southern University from 1981 to 1984 before the Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1985. Magee would play four seasons with the Bucs up until 1988, starting in 34 of the 56 games he appeared in. Magee would catch 114 balls for 1,379 yards and eleven touchdowns in that time, with his best season coming in 1986 when he had 45 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers might not jump off the screen now, but those were solid for the mid-1980s.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Division Ii#Nflpa
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What would the Bucs do in a 2018 NFL redraft?

Hindsight is always a fun exercise when it comes to the NFL draft (okay, maybe not for some teams), as a few years can change the perspective of just about any pick. The good folks at Bleacher Report recently did a redo of the 2018 first round, rewriting history in a way that would have profoundly impacted multiple franchises, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

QB Nick Foles reunites with Frank Reich, signs with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles is reuniting with Frank Reich. That combination helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Reich now is head coach of Indianapolis, and the Colts signed free agent quarterback Foles on Monday to back up Matt Ryan. Foles got a two-year deal after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says John Metchie is 'special'

Brandin Cooks got a good feeling from spending time with John Metchie. Although the former Alabama receiver is working back from a torn ACL sustained in the SEC Championship Game in December 2021 and is extremely limited during organized team activities, Cooks has spent enough time with the 21-year-old in and around NRG Stadium to know what he likes.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy