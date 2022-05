The Washington Wizards struggled on the court last season, but Bradley Beal still sounds committed to the future of the franchise. Beal can opt out of his current contract this offseason, and is expected to do so. At that point, he will be able to sign a five-year deal worth nearly $250 million with Washington, or a four-year pact worth around $180 million with any other team. In a new interview, Beal made it sound as though he still leans toward staying with the Wizards, though nothing is official.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO