ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Creek, IL

FOR SALE: ‘Basement house’ Zillow listing goes viral

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIGKK_0fkEIQJ000

DEER CREEK, Illinois (NEXSTAR) – An Illinois house currently listed on real estate website Zillow gives living in a basement a whole different meaning. The two bedroom/one bathroom 832 square foot “basement house” captured the internet’s attention this week due to its unique stature.

Located in Deer Creek, about 25 minutes from Peoria, the home is currently listed at $35,000. The vast majority of the property lies underground, save for a slab of roof peeking out.

The listing explains the house is located on a large lot and that home could be “a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot. There are plenty of possibilities.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nofqj_0fkEIQJ000
    Home in Deer Creek, Illinois for sale on Zillow (Courtesy of Angie Powers/KW Realty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmMkn_0fkEIQJ000
    Home in Deer Creek, Illinois for sale on Zillow (Courtesy of Angie Powers/KW Realty)

Photos of the home and its listing circulated social media on Wednesday, after the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account posted photos along with the caption: “We will call this The Basement Home and it’s amazinggggg.”

Zillow Gone Wild is a popular account that highlights what it calls “the best” of Zillow. Homes listed are typically unusual or interesting, more than just “nice.” The account has over 212,000 followers.

The basement house has a pending offer as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
City
Deer Creek, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois House#Nexstar#The Basement Home#Zillow Gone Wild#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy