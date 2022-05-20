ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Monopoly game contains spoilers for upcoming season, fans say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The game of Monopoly has always been a source of frustration, but it’s becoming especially vexing for the folks at Netflix, a new report suggests.

Photos of a yet-to-be-released edition of Monopoly — an edition designed as a promotional tie-in to Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — have reportedly been leaked online, revealing major spoilers from the upcoming fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Images of the game’s cards (i.e., the equivalent of Community Chest or Chance cards) were leaked approximately a month ago, THR reported. A Reddit thread dedicated to the leak appears to suggest the photos were provided by a fan who purchased the game after it was “placed on the floor ahead of schedule” at a Target location, though those claims have not been publicly substantiated by Target or Netflix.

Photos that purportedly show the game’s cards, meanwhile, are still circulating on Twitter. (Warning: Link contains possible spoilers .)

‘Stranger Things’ creators hint at possible spinoff projects ‘within the world’ of the Netflix show

In any case, sources for THR claim that Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of “Stranger Things,” had a “total meltdown” after the spoilers hit the internet. Netflix, too, was unhappy about the leak, the insiders said.

THR’s source further alleged that Matt and Ross Duffer maintain approval over much of the show’s tie-in merchandise, but were not consulted on this particular edition of Monopoly.

Representatives for Hasbro, Target, Netflix and the “Stranger Things” were not immediately available to comment.

The upcoming season of “Stranger Things” debuts May 27 on Netflix. The Duffers had previously confirmed that the fourth season will be split into two parts , with the second half to be released five weeks after the first.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

