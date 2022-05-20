ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman charged with beating, starving 4-year-old pleads guilty to third-degree murder

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCK8V_0fkEICC400

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia woman who was charged with beating, burning, and starving a 4-year-old child she was caring for has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Samiya Brown, 40, admitted to torturing Zya Singleton, who died in November 2019 from blunt force trauma and sepsis, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office .

Police were called out to Francisville in late October 2019 for reports that she fell out a window after playing with a cat, but when the medical examiner received her body, they determined the little girl suffered a long history of abuse.

The abuse included bite marks, home-stitched infected scars, broken bones, and countless bruises and contusions.

Prosecutors have called it “an avalanche of injuries.”

Brown was the girl’s temporary caretaker, as her mother had not been with her for two years .

She pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an instrument in a crime.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

Report suspected cases of child abuse in Philadelphia

— City of Philadelphia Child Protective Services at 215-683-6100
— Childline at 1-800-932-0313
Pennsylvania Child Welfare Portal
Philadelphia Children’s Alliance at 215-387-9500

CORRECTION: Prosecutors say the defendant's name has been misspelled because of a processing error. The correct spelling of her name is Samiya Brown.

Comments / 11

Teresa Crawford-Lesley
4d ago

After hearing what that poor baby went through, she deserves life. That little girl didn't have a chance so why is she?

Reply
6
Related
CBS Philly

35-Year-Old Man Charged In March 2021 Murder Of 19-Year-Old Bridgeton Mother, Police Say

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a March 2021 murder of a 19-year-old Cumberland County woman. Bridgeton police said Monday that 35-year-old Donavan Watts was charged on May 17 in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Aaliyah Eubanks. Police said on March 16, 2021, Bridgeton police responded to an incident at a home located at 90 South Burlington Road. According to police, a 13-year-old told police her nephew’s mom had been shot. Eubanks was located in the apartment fatally shot with multiple gunshot wounds. Jennifer Williams told CBS3 Mysteries in September 2021 that Eubanks, her daughter, a single...
BRIDGETON, NJ
PennLive.com

Shooting, robbery accomplice sentenced to at least 15 years incarceration in death of Harrisburg teen

A Harrisburg man was sentenced Monday, the third person ordered to more than a decade of incarceration in state prison in the 2019 killing of 18-year-old Kyler Waiwada. 28-year-old Thomas Tumer Jr. will spend 15 to 30 years in state prison, Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo ruled, for his involvement in the drug-deal robbery gone wrong. He previously pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the case.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old In Critical Condition, 2 Other Teens Injured In Triple Shooting Outside Simon Gratz High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage siblings were shot and another teen grazed just as a North Philadelphia high school was being dismissed in the city’s Nicetown section. All are students at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Mastery Charter School sent out a statement Monday saying that all three of its schools were immediately put on lockdown after the shooting. People nearby are afraid that this is just the start of what’s to come. A mother shook her head as she pushed a stroller past a crime scene just steps away from a school. “It’s just really sad that this is happening in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man found dead with a bullet wound to the head in Hill Creek Circle

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia man was found dead in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle around 1:41 am. According to police, 24-year-old Matthew Ruffings was lying in the street, suffering from a headshot wound. Ruffings was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 1:52 am.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Child Welfare#Violent Crime#Kyw Newsradio
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at or around 7:45...
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Search for Suspects in Multiple Robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Southwest Detective Division says it is investigating a robbery pattern that has developed in the 6th & 18th Districts. Investigators are attempting to locate the vehicle pictured in released photos. The perpetrators’ vehicle is a gray 2013-2022 BMW 530I, four-door sedan, with a sunroof and tinted windows. The occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

A teenager accused of stabbing another student multiple times at a Chester County school surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said. Oddell Cannon, 16, of Coatesville, was involved in a fight with the other student inside a bathroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School in Caln Township, according to investigators.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot at least 9 times in Kingsessing double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people are fighting for their lives after being shot Monday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Regent Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man in his early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Police hold briefing after capture of fatal shooting suspect

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested the main suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday at the Penn Jersey Mart. According to police, 23-year-old, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., on Monday in the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia. U.S. […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Accused Killer Caught, Arrested, His Father Too

SUNBURY – The suspect from last Thursday’s fatal shooting in Sunbury is facing criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and other charges after being apprehended Monday afternoon in Philadelphia. His father is also now in police custody for allegedly hindering the arrest of his son. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare...
SUNBURY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy