Monday morning Vistra Corp announced its battery energy storage facility is officially online. It has the ability to instantly release energy to the power grid. As the long hot summer months inch closer, the conversation about energy reliability and the power grid continues to be at the forefront of many Texans' minds. There's a new battery energy storage facility in North Texas that is being touted as part of the solution to help minimize disruptions in electricity when the demand gets high.

GRANBURY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO