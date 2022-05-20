ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz losing lead in Pennsylvania primary

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222NLU_0fkEGFLJ00

Salena Zito, a columnist with the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss this week's GOP race in Pennsylvania.

“You can’t predict human emotion. All of those 17,000 ballots that haven’t been counted are all chock full of human emotion. You don’t know which way it’s going,” Zito commented.

Later, she stated, “There’s a lot of similarities between Missouri and Pennsylvania. Missouri is just a tick or two more conservative than Pennsylvania.”

Missouri’s Senate primary takes place on August 2, 2022.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 358

Smartaleck
5d ago

Well we know that Trump declared Oz the winner days ago so all his sheep will be saying that Oz really won from now on, just watch and read🤔😏

Reply(29)
121
User1234
4d ago

PA is backwards. Mail in voting should be counted on election day not when the polls close. The results should be disclosed when the polls close.

Reply(18)
44
Johnny Showgoer
4d ago

Sounds like Trump can't pick a winner unless they run unopposed. Remember Trump endorsed himself and got Crushed by Biden in a Landslide.

Reply(25)
41
Related
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#The New York Post#The Washington Examiner#Gop
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
580
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy