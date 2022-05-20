Oz losing lead in Pennsylvania primary

Salena Zito, a columnist with the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss this week's GOP race in Pennsylvania.

“You can’t predict human emotion. All of those 17,000 ballots that haven’t been counted are all chock full of human emotion. You don’t know which way it’s going,” Zito commented.

Later, she stated, “There’s a lot of similarities between Missouri and Pennsylvania. Missouri is just a tick or two more conservative than Pennsylvania.”

Missouri’s Senate primary takes place on August 2, 2022.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk