ASU professor wins Pulitzer Prize

Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Arizona State University professor Azmat Khan was recently awarded a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for her work on the New York Times series ‘The Civilian Casualty Files.’

According to the Pulitzer committee, the series “exposed the vast civilian toll of U.S.-led airstrikes, challenging official accounts of American military engagements in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan."

The investigation found that one in five of the coalition strikes identified resulted in a civilian death rate of more than 31 times higher than was acknowledged by the coalition.

Khan is a professor of practice in ASU’s School of Politics and Global Studies and a mentor in the Center on the Future of War.  She has been looking into civilian deaths in the area for over six years.

In 2021, ASU professor Natalie Diaz won the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry for her collection "Postcolonial Love Poem."

