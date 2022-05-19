ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board approved $200,000 in grants to broadband and economic development

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board today approved $200,000 in grants for rural broadband and economic development...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Post Falls annexation and zoning request put on hold

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An annexation and zoning request that would allow construction of multi-family housing on land connected to development of a new technology park was tabled Tuesday by the Post Falls City Council, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request made by Dobler Engineering involves 12...
POST FALLS, ID
pullmanradio.com

Port of Whitman County cut the ribbon on Port of Wilma Road Project

Today, Whitman County and the Port of Whitman County cut the ribbon on their joint project to repair the original road at the Port of Wilma in Clarkston. In 2020, the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board awarded Whitman County a $750,000 loan and $250,000 grant to improve Wilma Drive, the local access road that serves 17 Port of Wilma tenants.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitman County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Councilman Cathcart suggests alternative to proposed water ban

SPOKANE, Wash. – Councilman Michael Cathcart is proposing an alternative to a water ban currently under consideration by the Spokane City Council.  Cathcart says he wants to reduce water usage in the city through incentives and education instead of penalties, fines and possible criminalization.  Councilwoman Lori Kinnear put forward a proposal earlier this month that would restrict water usage between...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake farmer announces run for Grant County sheriff

MOSES LAKE - At 6'5" weighing 350 pounds, 38-year-old James Baker's hulking stature would serve him well in an arena that requires strength and brawn, but his passionate, personable demeanor and zeal for his community could qualify him for candidacy in the political ring. That's why Baker filed for candidacy in hopes of becoming Grant County's next sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Intellectual Property#Rural Broadband#Materials Engineering
KREM2

Where to find affordable housing in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The constant increase in buying or renting a home in the Inland Northwest has many people looking to find access to affordable housing. But sadly, trying to find a place that qualifies as “affordable” can be trying. “We talked to tenants in Spokane that...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane bridge closes Monday for $3.2M in repairs

(The Center Square) - The Don Kardong Bridge in Spokane closes Monday for several weeks of repairs and more than half of the $3.2 million bill for the project will be paid by American Rescue Plan funds. The bridge is part of the 39-mile Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University and...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wa.gov

New report details pollutant sources for Hangman (Latah) Creek Watershed

During late winter and springtime, brown water flows from Hangman Creek into the Spokane River. These flows contain large amounts of sediment and excess nutrients. When this occurs, it’s easy to see why streams in the Hangman Creek Watershed do not meet clean water standards and negatively impact the Spokane River.
LATAH, WA
610KONA

Gas Prices Continue to Climb, WA Governor Strikes Down Talk of Gas Tax Holiday

(Pasco, WA) — Gas prices are still on the rise The average price for regular unleaded fuel now 5.19 a gallon in Washington State. Many Washington Republicans have called on other state leaders to suspend the state’s gas tax. The evergreen state has among the highest gas taxes in the country. According to Senate Minority Leader John Braun, a gas tax holiday would save motorists nearly 50 cents a gallon at the pump.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials: 'White Lives Matter' group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy