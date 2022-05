TULSA, Okla. — Justin Thomas is a major champion for the second time, winning the PGA Championship on Sunday in a three-hole aggregate playoff over Will Zalatoris. Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion at Quail Hollow, began Sunday trailing leader Mito Pereira by seven shots and was down by eight early at Southern Hills. But he made a Sunday charge with four birdies in his last 10 holes of regulation to shoot 67 and post 5 under before Zalatoris matched him at that score. Thomas began the round trailing Pereira by seven shots and was down by eight early in the round.

