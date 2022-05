For the next month, the main question in NBA draft circles will be a simple one: What are the Orlando Magic going to do with the top overall pick?. According to Sam Vecenie and John Hollinger of The Athletic, some of Hollinger's NBA sources believe the Magic "are leaning toward selecting Chet Holmgren. Of course, that would play to their type. This front office's track record reveals an obsession with length, so one can easily connect the dots there."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO