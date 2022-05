MASON CITY, Iowa - The midterm elections are just a little more than five months away. Ahead of the election, candidates are visiting with constituents. The 2nd Congressional District in Iowa is being redrawn due to redistricting, with Cerro Gordo County among several counties being added. 1st District incumbent Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) is hoping to keep her seat, and met with voters in Mason City.

