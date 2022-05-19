ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

More supply hits local housing market

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j93vA_0fkE8BzC00

More homes are hitting the market and sellers are taking less than they originally sought — signaling the beginning of a shift out of the “crazy” housing market,” according to industry experts.

Tina Tamboer, a housing analyst with the Cromford Report, said the housing supply in the Phoenix area has seen a recent increase after hitting historic lows because more people are putting their homes on the market, she said.

Some sellers want to take advantage of their home’s appreciation while it’s on the high side, she said.

“They figure it’s time to put their house on the market,” Tamboer said. “...It’s good for buyers. There is more to choose from.”

In the $400,000 to $1 million range, supply is up 132% compared with this time last year, Tamboer said. Sellers are lowering their asking price because they are competing with other sellers, she said.

“Sellers are selling their home for less than they originally wanted,” Tamboer said.

Last month, a local loan officer and a sales manager said rising interest rates and increasing home prices are leading to a significant dip in new residential loans.

A combination of interest rates and inflation have had a negative impact on new residential loans in the Valley, said Matthew Belmont, a loan officer and sales manager at Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. in Scottsdale.

At CrossCountry Mortgage in Phoenix, Senior Loan Officer Lizy Hoeffer said many potential buyers are either priced out or may decide to wait to buy because of buyer fatigue from tough competition.

From Jan. 1 to April 15 year-over-year, Hoeffer said the amount of closed deals at her office declined by 30% from 393 last year to 275 this year. She said a 30% decrease in closed deals is “on par” for the entire mortgage industry.

On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from March. The Associated Press reported sales fell 5.9% from April last year. After climbing to a 6.49 million annual rate in January, sales have fallen to the slowest pace since June 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

“Without a doubt, rising mortgage rates, rising prices are hurting affordability, but we should not discount that we’re still lacking inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist in the story.

The weekly average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan climbed higher than 5%, a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to help curb demand.
As mortgage interest rates rise, it makes it tougher for people to buy a house.

Demand is still high with the median house cost coming in about $470,000, Tamboer said, adding that demand for under $300,000 has dipped as some first-time homebuyers could be priced out of the current market.

“The number of listings under contract declined by 29% (in the $300,000 to $400,000 price range) over 13 weeks and is a direct correlation to interest rates (rising),” Tamboer said.

About 50% of homes are on the market for about eight days before a contract is accepted on a property.

Variety is beginning to open up a bit for those buyers who can afford higher home prices.

“As sellers compete, sellers are getting more reasonable,” Tamboer said. “They start competing and that’s better for buyers.”

