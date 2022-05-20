Student activists plan major Friday ‘climate strike’

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this year, a judge rejected a ballot initiative that could have dramatically changed how money is spent on Portland’s homeless crisis. The initiative came from People for Portland, an advocacy group led by political strategists aimed at putting pressure on elected officials to solve homelessness. They’ve been working on this for several months, yet the court continues to rule it unconstitutional.

