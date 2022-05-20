ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student activists plan major Friday ‘climate strike’

High schoolers from across Portland plan to...

KGW

‘We’re not giving up’: Judge rejects People for Portland ballot initiative for the second time

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this year, a judge rejected a ballot initiative that could have dramatically changed how money is spent on Portland’s homeless crisis. The initiative came from People for Portland, an advocacy group led by political strategists aimed at putting pressure on elected officials to solve homelessness. They’ve been working on this for several months, yet the court continues to rule it unconstitutional.
Portland nonprofit replacing burned-out car lightbulbs for free

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a Saturday cleanup in Portland's Richmond neighborhood, people passing through the area may have noticed Don Merrill holding up a sign announcing free replacements for burned-out taillights. Volunteers with Merril's nonprofit, CNB-Seen, spent the morning inspecting and changing dead lightbulbs, a small but important service.
Oregon SOS gives update on Clackamas County ballot debacle

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan addressed the ballot-printing fiasco in Clackamas County that has delayed results from last week's primary. Secretary Fagan says she offered the county help within 24 hours of learning thousands of ballots were printed with bad barcodes. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall initially declined assistance, but has since changed course and accepted help.
5 Beautiful Mid Century Modern Churches in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is well-known as a hotspot for Mid Century Modern architecture. While the area’s Rummer houses receive a lot of attention, this region is home to many other striking examples of mid century architecture. Among them are an abundance of churches. Many of these beautiful houses of...
Couple seeks answer to possible ‘black market’ adoption

A bar manager at a tavern near Waterloo delivered a drink to a customer and listened to her story. The patron’s pregnant 15-year-old sister was moving to Lebanon to live with her, and she didn’t know what to do. The bar manager, Marjorie Perkins, who had four children...
Consumers to get better notice when Oregon utilities shut down power during wildfires

Oregon’s Public Utility Commission has adopted a permanent plan for public notification of planned electric shutdowns in the event of a wildfire or weather event. The plan largely mirrors temporary rules adopted last May that told Pacific Power, Portland General Electric and Idaho Power to ensure that those affected by a planned power shutdown are informed. According to the rules, these utilities need to notify emergency managers, government agencies, local officials and the public in advance, if possible, of a power outage and then provide daily updates.
