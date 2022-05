In Mitch Heuer’s mind, Americans have been “settling for scraps” for too long, and the root of the problem for the western congressional candidates is term limits. “The common denominator keeps coming back to an engineering type of mind is you got to start with the bodies of people that make the laws. They’re not producing nearly enough results for the American people, and the American people should be pissed off that we’re settling for scraps. And so yes, term limits, term limits,” Heuer said in an interview with the Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO