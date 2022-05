SEATTLE, WA - A King County Superior Court judge has rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against Google. Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Google in January for deceptively leading consumers to believe that they have control over how their location data is collected and used by Google. According to Ferguson, consumers cannot effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing, and profiting from their location data.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO