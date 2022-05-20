ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor defends New York City's handling of Rikers Island

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXGrw_0fkE1FGd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ID6xP_0fkE1FGd00
Mayor Adams defends city's handling of Rikers Island 00:59

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is defending the city's handling of Rikers Island .

The mayor is speaking out just days after a Bronx Supreme Court judge found the Department of Correction in contempt for denying inmates access to medical care.

The department is now preparing a plan that it describes as a complete overhaul of the complex. If the plan is rejected by a federal judge, the city could be stripped of its authority to run Rikers.

Thursday, Adams blasted the idea of federal intervention.

"I'm not surrendering this city to anyone that believes that we can't do our job. And let's be clear, I don't see federal penitentiaries running all smoothly. Go right to the federal penitentiary in Brooklyn and see the concerns that they are having there," he said.

Five detainees have died in custody at Rikers Island this year. Sixteen people died there last year.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC due in court for hearing on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- New York City is due in court to present its plan to improve conditions on Rikers Island. Mayor Eric Adams has said he can help turn the troubled jail system around, if given the chance.A judge is set to decide if a federal takeover of Rikers is needed. Deaths, violence and staff shortages have plagued the jail complex. Ahead of the presentation, the court-appointed monitor said discussions need to include a plan to give the city the necessary legal authority to implement any changes. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Potentially crowded field in New York's new 10th Congressional District

NEW YORK -- Redistricting will give residents in parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan a new representative in Congress next year. Candidates, including former Mayor Bill de Blasio, are throwing their hats in the ring and it could be one of the most interesting races to watch, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. It's been called a free for all.U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has represented the 10th Congressional District for decades. But the seat is now up for grabs after redistricting changed the boundaries. It went from including the Upper West Side and cherry-picked neighborhoods in Brooklyn to capturing all of Lower Manhattan and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New "CONNECT" mental health program coming to New York City

NEW YORK -- A new mental health program is coming to New York City. It's called "CONNECT." As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Tuesday, the treatment model is part of the city's plan to address the growing crisis and expand resources to all New Yorkers. "New Yorkers are in pain," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. None of us have emerged from the last two years emotionally unscathed. We've suffered grief, loss, trauma, isolation, economic insecurity, violence and political strife."And like COVID-19 itself, the effects have not been felt equally," Vasan said. Vasan says those disparities also include mental health."And it is indeed a crisis. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Adams vows to reevaluate police deployment on subway

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says he's vowing to reevaluate the deployment of police officers on the subway.Adams said violence on the subway has become a major setback in convincing people to come back to their New York City offices, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday. In a city where optics are often everything, Adams took the subway to City Hall after an Upper Manhattan news conference. It was the day after a Goldman Sachs employee was murdered in cold blood on the Q train."Is this symbolic to show people that it's safe?" Kramer asked the mayor."No it's substantive that this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Worker Who Spent 23 Years in Prison Over Murder He Didn’t Commit to Get $7M From NYC

A Staten Island man who spent 23 years behind bars after he was wrongly accused of murder has now won a lawsuit against New York City. The Associated Press reports that the city will pay Grant Williams $7 million. The 51-year-old has been out on parole since 2019 and his conviction was overturned last July. He was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a Staten Island public housing complex in 1996.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Mayor#Bronx Supreme Court
CBS New York

Nonprofit specializing in tech sector work expands from NYC to Newark

NEW YORK -- A New York City nonprofit with the mission to close the gaps in the education to employment pipeline has expanded to New Jersey. Its focus is on jobs in the tech sector.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to those who benefited from its programs and she has more on how you can get involved."I was stuck in the rut of tutoring jobs or swim instructor jobs," Quiana Berry said.While finishing up community college, Berry, of East Harlem, was exploring career opportunities."Something that was more lucrative than the life my parents could provide me," Berry said. "I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Guide to Fleet Week 2022 in New York City

NEW YORK - Fleet Week is coming back to New York City in a big way this week. It's the first time back in New York City since the start of the pandemic. Officials touted the return of Fleet Week at City Hall in March. "It's a chance for people to kind of get to know service members and appreciate the sacrifice that they make for us every day," said Sheila Lennon, executive director of New York and Connecticut USO. Some 3,000 sailors will flood into the city for the weeklong event, and an estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to learn what a life of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams promises NYCHA won’t be ‘broken’ after his first term, opens door to boosting housing budget

Mayor Adams promised Friday that the city’s long-embattled public housing system won’t be in a “broken” state after his first four years in office, setting a high bar for himself on an issue that he has been accused of not focusing enough on. Adams made the significant pledge while at an event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with local elected officials and residents to mark the completion of a $434 ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

New York judge approves new congressional maps

A state judge late Friday finalized the state's new congressional maps early, setting off a scramble among lawmakers and congressional candidates to figure out their districts – or what districts to run in. State Judge Patrick McAllister released the new maps just before the midnight Saturday deadline. It followed a chaotic week in New York politics after Jonathan Cervis, a special master appointed by the court, released a draft map that was less favorable to Democrats than the one drawn by the Democratic-controlled legislature. The state Supreme Court had appointed Cervis after throwing out those maps earlier this year.Cervis made a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Apparent police-involved shooting in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- An apparent police-involved shooting is under investigation in Jersey City. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue near a BP gas station. A witness said police officers fired on a man and woman who were walking across the street. The Hudson County prosecutor is referring questions about the shooting to the New Jersey attorney general's office. 
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Congressional candidates seek seat in redrawn 10th district

NEW YORK -- New York's new redistricting maps have been approved, and it's already triggering some changes.Congressman Mondaire Jones, who represents the 17th District, announced Saturday he will now seek to represent the redrawn 10th Congressional District.New York Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou also announced she'll run in the 10th.They join former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced Friday he's also running for that seat.The new maps were approved late Friday and were produced by an outside expert after Democratic-drawn Congressional maps were thrown out by a judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

Judge who cut loose rapper gang member, 16, after he shot a cop 'is agenda driven' and contributing to NYC's spiraling crime, says police source

Earlier this week prosecutors dropped charges against 16-year-old Camrin Williams, a NYC rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant, 27The case was dropped months after Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj discredited arresting officers' accountsBut police say that judge Semaj- who has a history of going easy on teen offenders- made her decision in order to push an 'agenda'Deputy Commissioner John Miller said that the decision by the Law Department was especially concerning in light of the recent shooting death of Kyhara Tay, 11The decision to not charge Williams comes as NYC deals with soaring crime rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy