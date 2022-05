According to the Visalia Police Department, at 10:26 p.m., on Thursday, May 19 officers and firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster fire behind 101 S. Court St. Upon arrival, they found a dumpster fully engulfed. The property crimes unit investigated the incident and found that suspect Don Powell, 64 years old, was responsible for purposely lighting the contents of the dumpster on fire. Following the investigation, Powell was booked for arson.

