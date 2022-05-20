ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Just Told His Followers To Expect 'Vengeance,' Is He Serious?!

By SHEfinds Editors
 5 days ago

It looks like Donald Trump is planning to get a spot back at the White House in 2024.

According to a report published by Yahoo! News , the former president delivered a “closed-door speech” on May 9, Monday to the National Republican Congressional Committee. During the event, he dropped hints about his political intentions in the coming 2024 United States presidential elections. New York Times Senior Political Reporter and CNN Analyst Maggie Haberman tweeted, “Trump said multiple times ‘we’ are coming back ‘with vengeance’ and ‘with a vengeance.'”

To be clear, Trump has neither confirmed nor publicly made a statement that he will be running in 2024. However,  a recent video on Instagram shows that it does seem to be part of his plan. Posted on January 26, the clip shows former president Donald Trump playing golf with a few friends. One man referred to him as the 45th president of the United States, to which he confidently replied, “45th and 47th President of the United States.”

According to an article published by Insider , “the former president did say in November that he will ‘probably’ wait until the 2022 midterm elections are over before confirming a 2024 run.”

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for any updates!

