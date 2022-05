MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of the Delta said it is suing the city of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, and Mayor Kevin Smith over its forced closure in October 2021. The lawsuit claimed the city and mayor “unjustly seized property which forced the closure of the County’s only animal shelter.” And it said the shelter, located at 8480 Phillips Road 300, is not under the jurisdiction of the city or mayor.

