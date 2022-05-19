ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Turner Middle School hosts events for Mental Health Action Day

By Site staff
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT, Wis. — Turner Middle School in Beloit on Thursday hosted a full day of activities to support mental...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Casting for Kids is back for 4th annual event

MADISON, Wis. — It was a gorgeous Saturday to get out on the lake for a great cause with the 4th annual Casting for Kids fundraiser taking place. The daylong event, headed by Wisconsin men’s associate head coach Mark Osiecki, helps raise money and awareness for children who are battling cancer.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville Lions Club celebrates pavilion groundbreaking

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Saturday was an extra-special day for the Janesville Lions Club. The group celebrated its 100th birthday and broke ground on a new pavilion at Lions Beach. The pavilion will be located just west of the bathhouse building and will give families another resource to enjoy while...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Festival season in full swing at WORTstock

MADISON, Wis. — 89.9 FM WORT held its annual WORTstock event Sunday. The event has been held for the past 25 years and featured local and regional musicians. Organizers said the festival is a way to connect with the community. “It was important for us to get out beyond...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie students take part in open house for Habitat for Humanity home project

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — High school students in Sun Prairie showed off their new Habitat for Humanity build with an open house on Friday. The home on Kamperschroer Way on the city’s east side was built entirely by students and teachers. It was made possible through a partnership between the Sun Prairie Area School District and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to give the students some significant hands-on building experience.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Beloit, WI
Health
x1071.com

Boaters paddle to the finish line at Tenney Park

MADISON, Wis. — The fourth annual Tenney Park boat race drifted through Madison Sunday. Competitors got a chance to go at their own pace. Prizes and ribbons were handed out to the best young boaters. Organizers hope the event will inspire more people to get out on the water.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Aircraft Lands in Bloomington Hay Field

A single engine plane made an emergency landing in a hay field off of Birch Road just west of Bloomington Sunday. At around 10:30am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a plane that had experienced engine troubles and had to make an emergency landing. Farmers were in the process of harvesting hay in the field and there were several windrows of hay that helped guide the aircraft to the ground acting like a runway. The pilot, 61 year old Charles Diggins of Middleboro, Massachusetts, was able to land the craft safely without causing any damages to the plane and without any injuries to himself or his passenger, 72 year old Warren Roberts of Makawao, Hawaii. The two were flying from Poplar Grove, Illinois to Livingston, Montana. The plane was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and taken to the Prairie du Chien airport for inspection and repairs. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie du Chien Police Department assisted with taking the plane to the airport. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA in their ongoing investigation into the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turner Middle School#Mental Health Action Day#Mtv Entertainment Group#The White House#Channel 3000
x1071.com

Partially lit cigarette sparks fire at Richland Center home

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a Richland Center home Sunday after a partially lit cigarette sparked a fire. Crews were sent to a home in the 400 block of North Central Avenue. The homeowner and her dog had already evacuated the house when firefighters arrived. The...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
x1071.com

HAZMAT unit responds to Waukesha Goodwill store for excessive dust

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha Goodwill store was evacuated Saturday because of excessive dust. Crews were sent to the store in the 2000 block of Meadow Lane around 11 a.m. after over a dozen people reported having trouble breathing. A HAZMAT unit was sent to the scene. Officials said...
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

Local artist unveils sculpture to be displayed at Summerfest

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist hoping to win $5,000 for their work unveiled a new sculpture Friday morning at a UScellular store on the city’s west side. The cell phone provider is hosting an art competition between five artists, with the winner taking home the $5,000 prize.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

In the 608: What’s new in 2022 for Madison Mallards

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Mallards will open their season on Monday, May 30th at 4:05 p.m. against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Mallards will play a total of 18 home games in May, 12 home games in July, and 6 home games in August. The 2022 schedule includes 12 home games on Fridays and Saturdays, some starting at 6:08 p.m. to highlight the local Madison area code.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Yoga
x1071.com

Camper and Semi Accident in Grant County

A two vehicle crash with minor injuries occured on Highway 18 at Park Road in Mount Ida Township Sunday around 2pm. According to the Grant County Sheiff’s Department, 52 year old Suzan Meyer of Prairie Du Chien was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Highway 18 while towing a camper and was in the process of turning into a wayside when a semi and trailer, driven by 52 year old Alfred Gloe of Circle Pine, Minnesota attempted to pass the Jeep on the left. The semi struck the driver’s side of the camper and Jeep, causing disabling damage to the Jeep and camper. Meyer had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Gloe was uninjured and the semi and trailer had minor damage. The Jeep and camper were removed from the scene by Milo’s Towing of Prairie du Chien and the crash remains under investigation. Fennimore Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Belmont Man Charged With 3rd OWI Offense

A man from Belmont was arrested for his 3rd OWI offense Saturday around 10:30pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 47 year old Donovan Taylor was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated-3rd Offense, Operating Left of Center, and Speeding. Taylor was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
BELMONT, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin’s season comes to an end

GAINESVILLE, FL — The Wisconsin softball team saw its season come to an end on Sunday afternoon after falling to No. 14 Florida, 11-0. The Badgers earned their way into the Regional Finals by walking off Georgia Tech in an elimination game earlier in the day. Wisconsin finishes the 2022 season with a 30-21 record.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Dubuque Crash Injures One Year Old Child

A 1-year-old child was injured in a crash after a driver ran a red light in downtown Dubuque. Police say the toddler was riding in a vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Josie Jackoniski of East Dubuque. Jackoniski failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Bluff and Ninth Streets. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle – driven by 39-year-old Nathan Lombardi of Dubuque. Officials say Jackoniski’s vehicle rolled over and landed about 30 feet from the intersection. The 1-year-old was taken to Mercy-One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of non-serious injuries. Jackoniski has been cited with failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to use safety belts and failure to stop at a red light. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Woman Chases Husband In Middle Of Highway

A woman from Boscobel was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after being found chasing her husband in the middle of Highway 61 in Grant County Thursday morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Boscobel Police Department, responded to a report of a man walking along Highway 61 in Marion Township around 6:35am. Upon arrival, the man could not be found. But, a short time later, a sheriff’s deputy arrived to find 27 year old Lacey Bielfeldt of Boscobel chasing her husband, Clint Bielfeldt, on foot in the middle of the highway. Three vehicles had to slow down to avoid both person in the roadway. As a result, Lacey Bielfeldt was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, along with driving a vehicle without insurance and expired registration.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash in Grant County

A man from Cuba City was uninjured in a one vehicle crash Friday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on Highway 11 just west of Sandy Hook Road. After a brief investigation, it was determined that 65 year old Gene Berning of rural Cuba City was traveling west on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle. Berning blacked out while driving and ended up losing control of the vehicle and crashing the vehicle down a steep embankment on the north side of the highway. The crash was reported by a passerby. Jamestown First Responders, Dickeyville EMS, and Donnie’s Towing of Dickeyville assisted at the crash scene. The crash remains under investigation.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy