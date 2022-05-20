ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Helping her homeland: Local Ukrainian-born nurse embarks on journey to help refugees in Czech Republic

By Eric Franke
x1071.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — As her country has been torn apart by Vladimir Putin’s army, Maria Llewellyn hasn’t been content just sitting comfortably in the United States, watching it all unfold. “Realistically, I understand that I may never go back home,” said Llewellyn, now a nurse in...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Video game workers create first union at big U.S. game maker

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Video game workers at a division of game publisher Activision Blizzard have voted to unionize, creating the first labor union at a large U.S. video game company. A count of ballots on Monday revealed the results of the election affecting a small group of Wisconsin-based quality...
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

Dane Buy Local hosts first-ever local leadership conference

MADISON, Wis. — Dane Buy Local hosted its first-ever local leadership conference on Tuesday in an effort to meet with businesses to evaluate practices and continue to grow. Attendees were able to hear from local leaders about their methods for success and ways to address staffing challenges like worker retention and reliability.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Armed Forces Day open house returns to Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. – It’s not often civilians get to go exploring on a U.S. Military base but that was the case Saturday at Fort McCoy when people were welcomed in for the Armed Forces Day open house. The nationally recognized event is an opportunity for visitors to...
FORT MCCOY, WI
x1071.com

ImpactLife opens new blood donation center on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A blood donation center celebrated a new location on Madison’s west side Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. ImpactLife, which collects blood for local hospitals, marked the opening of its new location in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road. Officials there said the event comes as they look ahead to what will likely be a decrease in donations because of the Memorial Day weekend and the first weeks of summer.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Aircraft Lands in Bloomington Hay Field

A single engine plane made an emergency landing in a hay field off of Birch Road just west of Bloomington Sunday. At around 10:30am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a plane that had experienced engine troubles and had to make an emergency landing. Farmers were in the process of harvesting hay in the field and there were several windrows of hay that helped guide the aircraft to the ground acting like a runway. The pilot, 61 year old Charles Diggins of Middleboro, Massachusetts, was able to land the craft safely without causing any damages to the plane and without any injuries to himself or his passenger, 72 year old Warren Roberts of Makawao, Hawaii. The two were flying from Poplar Grove, Illinois to Livingston, Montana. The plane was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and taken to the Prairie du Chien airport for inspection and repairs. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie du Chien Police Department assisted with taking the plane to the airport. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA in their ongoing investigation into the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville Lions Club celebrates pavilion groundbreaking

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Saturday was an extra-special day for the Janesville Lions Club. The group celebrated its 100th birthday and broke ground on a new pavilion at Lions Beach. The pavilion will be located just west of the bathhouse building and will give families another resource to enjoy while...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

MPD says student brought airsoft gun to school, not real gun

MADISON, Wis. — A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department says officers with the department have determined that a gun seized from a La Follette student’s backpack on Monday was an airsoft gun and not a real gun, counter to what authorities had initially reported. MPD officers were...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Franksville woman, UW-Madison grad named 75th Alice in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. — Her name is Taylor Schaefer, but you can call her Alice. Schaefer was selected as Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland during an event at the Monona Terrace Saturday. She will work as a communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Report: Man accused of murdering Racine mother of six captured in Chicago

RACINE, Wis. — A man accused of murdering a Racine mother of six last month was captured in Chicago Sunday. According to a report from CBS58, Terry Jackson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals. Jackson is accused of assaulting Brittany Booker inside her home while her children were present.
RACINE, WI
x1071.com

Khari Sanford found guilty of murdering UW doctor and her husband

MADISON, Wis. — A jury has found Khari Sanford guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of his then-girlfriend’s parents in Madison. UW Health’s Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, were found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, 21,...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Police: Dozens of vehicles, homes vandalized in SW Stoughton early Tuesday

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles and homes in the southwestern part of Stoughton were vandalized early Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. In a news release, the Stoughton Police Department said officers have responded to roughly 40 complaints of vehicles with slashed tires or graffiti on vehicles and homes.
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

MPD: 16-year-old arrested after taking gun to La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to La Follette High School Monday morning. Officers were called to the high school just after 9 a.m. Monday after a gun was found in the teen’s backpack. Officers found an airsoft magazine inside the real gun, which was previously reported as stolen.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Police: 4 kids enter Madison elementary school; officers find urine, feces inside

MADISON, Wis. — Four children allegedly went into a south Madison elementary school over the weekend and damaged a classroom, according to the city’s police department. In a news release, police said the kids — who are between the ages of 5 and 11 — went into Lincoln Elementary School on Sequoia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they found damage — including urine and feces — in a classroom.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Drunk Driver Nearly Five Times The Legal Limit

Iowa County authorities arrested a man from Iowa Sunday who was driving drunk with a blood alcohol content nearly five times the legal driving limit. Iowa County Dispatch received a traffic complaint around 5:45pm on a vehicle on Highway 151. Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle to be traveling at 92 mph in a 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, John Anthony of Wilton, Iowa, was taken into custody for suspicion of operating under the influence. Preliminary breath test results on Wilton showed he was at .39 which is almost five times the legal limit.
WILTON, IA
x1071.com

Partially lit cigarette sparks fire at Richland Center home

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a Richland Center home Sunday after a partially lit cigarette sparked a fire. Crews were sent to a home in the 400 block of North Central Avenue. The homeowner and her dog had already evacuated the house when firefighters arrived. The...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
x1071.com

Status Conference In Livingston Shooting

A 53-year-old Livingston man is going to be back in Grant County Circuit Court for allegedly shooting another man last summer. According to court records, Todd Holder will have a status conference today (Tues 5/24 at 11a) on charges of attempted 1st-degree homicide. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office found a 34-year-old man with a gun-shot wound outside The Hell Inn Bar and Grill in Livingston on June 19th. Authorities identified Holder as the suspect and arrested him at a residence outside of the village. Court reports show an attorney for Holder does not see the case going to trial.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

