Camille Vasquez: 5 Things To Know About Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Who He May Be Dating

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NGeX_0fkDwxAa00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is one between two star actors, but another unlikely star has come to the forefront during the ongoing court proceedings: one of Johnny’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez.

In addition to her notable aggressive tactics used while questioning Heard, Vasquez has emerged as a point of fascination for many watching the trial, as fans have even pointed out a potential romantic spark between Vasquez and Depp.

So who is Camille Vasquez? Below we break down all you need to know about the stand-out attorney on the Depp vs. Heard case.

What Are Camille’s Bonafides?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK4JA_0fkDwxAa00
Camille Vasquez in court (Shutterstock).

Vasquez has an impressive background that lead to her career as an attorney. After graduating from the University of Southern California in 2006, she went on to study at Southwestern Law School one year later and graduating to become a full-time lawyer.

Who Does She Work For?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Uze_0fkDwxAa00
Camille Vasquez and her team (Shutterstock).

Vasquez is a litigation associate at the high-profile Brown Rudnick’s Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group, which was chosen to represent Depp in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. The group is based in Orange County, California and Vasquez is one of the many members from the firm appointed to Depp’s legal team.

Vasquez has been on hand to question various witnesses throughout the trial, but caught the attention of viewers when she went head-to-head with Heard while she was on the stand.

What Kind Of Law Does She Practice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymx2f_0fkDwxAa00
Camille Vasquez & Johnny Depp in court (Shutterstock).

Vasquez specializes in litigation and arbitration, according to the firm’s website. “Her current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims,” the bio reads. “Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients.”

Does She Have Any Other Accomplishments?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UPV7_0fkDwxAa00
Camille Vasquez & Johnny Depp (Shutterstock).

In addition to working with the high-profile team of lawyers and for an esteemed law firm, she was also named one of Best Lawyer magazine’s “One to Watch” attorneys in 2021.

During the trial, the majority of Vasquez’s objections were sustained by Judge Penney Azcarate, and the lawyer has been praised by her forthright tactics by Depp’s fans online, who’ve often called her a “queen” for her performance. On TikTok, videos with #CamilleVasquez have currently collected over 540 million views.

Vasquez is also being praised by other lawyers, including a prominent attorney who called her the “unrivaled star” of the trial.

Is She Dating Johnny Depp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Uzu_0fkDwxAa00
Camille Vasquez hugs Johnny Depp in court (Shutterstock).

After Camille and Johnny shared some intimate hugs and smiles in the court room, fans have come up with various theories on the potential love connection between the two. Is there something brewing between them?

“Camille has a boyfriend and this is such a reach,” a source close to Camille recently told Us Weekly, denying the rumors. “It’s complete fiction.”

Even so, Camille herself hasn’t completely denied the idea outright. When she was recently stopped by TMZ to answer to the speculation, she simply let out a coy giggled and smiled at reporters, perhaps letting the idea continue to linger in fans’ minds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
