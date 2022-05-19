ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parishville, NY

June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville

Cover picture for the articlePARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June S. Remington, 92, a longtime resident...

Graveside Services: James E. Talarico, 85, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington, NY with Rev. Matt Conger officiating. Mr. Talarico passed away on November 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
WADDINGTON, NY
Ronald L. Bosjolie, 85, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald L. Bosjolie, 85, a resident of 37 Maple Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Bosjolie passed away Sunday evening, May 22, 2022 at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ronald L. Bosjolie.
NORWOOD, NY
Scott T. Bouchard, 70, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Scott T. Bouchard, age 70, of Florida and formerly of 701 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg (The Garage), will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at the Pavilion at Lisbon Beach, near the family’s camp. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving family by his side.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Peter P. Rufa, 94, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Peter P. Rufa, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Vincenza, on May 16, 2022, following a brief stay at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. A celebration of Peter’s life will take place on Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Church. Friends and family may offer condolences at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Severinus Torwoe presiding. Entombment will take place following Mass in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg, NY.
MASSENA, NY
Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident there since 2015. Born in Lowville on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Peter...
COPENHAGEN, NY
Elizabeth M. (Marando) Beaudet, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. (Marando) Beaudet, 93, of Massena, NY died peacefully Friday, May 21, 2022 at Upstate Medical Stroke Center in Syracuse, NY, with both of her sons by her side. Betty was born on January 14, 1929 in Massena, NY to Cesare A. and Mary (Trimboli) Marando. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Massena High School in 1946.
MASSENA, NY
Spring Committal: Katherine A. Ball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spring committal for Katherine A. Ball will be 11:00am Friday, May 27th at North Watertown Cemetery. Katherine passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.
WATERTOWN, NY
Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Deans Williams, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Deans Williams, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (May 27, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Corneille Boyeye officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Justin (Riley) A. Murray, 23, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Justin (Riley) A. Murray, 23, of Dexter, NY passed away at his home on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 12, 1998, in Watertown NY, the son of David A. Murray and Tracey...
DEXTER, NY
Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating. Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under...
POTSDAM, NY
Danny E. Blake, 73, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Danny E. Blake, 73, of 16 High St., West Carthage, passed away on Thursday, May 19,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, surrounded by his family. Danny was born on April 16,1949 in Zanesville, OH, son of Robert Blake and Vivian (Doss) Blake Emmert....
CARTHAGE, NY
Humane Society: Lester, the cuddle bug

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lester needs humans of his own to cuddle with. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says he’s a very sweet guy. He’s a little over a year old and came from an Amish farm. He was surrendered because he kept running away.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Obituaries
William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old. Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Academy Street, passed away, May 19, 2022, at his home just as he had wished under the care of his family and the Hospice of Jefferson County. Richard was born September 28, 1933, in NuMine, PA, son of James and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Mrs. Johnson was born December 4, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Elwin and Rosalie (Volvia) King. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956 and from Michelle’s...
WATERTOWN, NY
Johanne M. Mothersell, 82, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Johanne M. Mothersell, 82, of 12 Pearl St., Philadelphia, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 20,2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Johanne was born on November 18,1939 in Carthage, the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Lace up for the Lake Monster 5K/12K in Chaumont

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After decades of success, the annual Le Race De Chaumont 5k/12k has been rebranded as the Lake Monster 5K/12K. Organizer Brian Stumpf said the new name reflects how far it is to run around Point Salubrious. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
CHAUMONT, NY
Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on March 18, 1979 to William M. Tehonica & Maureen S. Barre. Emmy graduated from Carthage High School and later attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated and earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
CARTHAGE, NY

