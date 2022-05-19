June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Peter P. Rufa, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Vincenza, on May 16, 2022, following a brief stay at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. A celebration of Peter’s life will take place on Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Church. Friends and family may offer condolences at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Severinus Torwoe presiding. Entombment will take place following Mass in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg, NY.

MASSENA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO