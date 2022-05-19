Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Deborah L. Murtha, 60, a resident at the Samaritan Summit Village passed away May 21, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Parker, 60, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1962, in Watertown, NY, son of James R. and Nancy (Rice) Parker, he graduated from Watertown High School. William entered the US Army on...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Scott T. Bouchard, age 70, of Florida and formerly of 701 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg (The Garage), will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at the Pavilion at Lisbon Beach, near the family’s camp. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving family by his side.
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident there since 2015. Born in Lowville on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Peter...
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Danny E. Blake, 73, of 16 High St., West Carthage, passed away on Thursday, May 19,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, surrounded by his family. Danny was born on April 16,1949 in Zanesville, OH, son of Robert Blake and Vivian (Doss) Blake Emmert....
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Meade M. Bishop, 59, of Clayton passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Meade was born in Watertown May 16, 1963, son of Meade R. and Mathilda E. “Tillie” (Murdie) Bishop and attended Lyme Central School. He attended St. Vincent dePaul Church, Rosiere. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, watching NASCAR, with his favorite driver being Dale Ernhardt, and was a Dallas Cowboy fan.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Deans Williams, age 87 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Friday (May 27, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Corneille Boyeye officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating. Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr. He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Mrs. Johnson was born December 4, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Elwin and Rosalie (Volvia) King. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956 and from Michelle’s...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lester needs humans of his own to cuddle with. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says he’s a very sweet guy. He’s a little over a year old and came from an Amish farm. He was surrendered because he kept running away.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on March 18, 1979 to William M. Tehonica & Maureen S. Barre. Emmy graduated from Carthage High School and later attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated and earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. “Porky” Holder Jr., 59, of Pillar Point, NY passed away February 8, 2022 at his home. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, May 27th at Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The community is getting its first look at what the new Jefferson Community College building in downtown Watertown might look like. At a presentation Monday, college officials displayed design renderings for the building at 132 Franklin Street. The building on the left is an old...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country businessman Mat Doheny will not run for state senate, after all. Doheny told associates this weekend that he decided not to run for the Republican nomination, after seeing the final boundary lines for the new 49th senate district. The new district now takes...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After decades of success, the annual Le Race De Chaumont 5k/12k has been rebranded as the Lake Monster 5K/12K. Organizer Brian Stumpf said the new name reflects how far it is to run around Point Salubrious. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Fire Department’s staffing and hazard pay could return to normal - potentially ending a long dispute. But that’s only if two resolutions on Monday night’s city council agenda don’t pass. If they fail to pass, the city would have...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee is inviting the public to attend a special ceremony on Memorial Day to honor Black Civil War veterans. Bianca Ellis appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. “Heroes History Forgot: African...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg neighborhood is being advised to boil water before consuming it. The advisory is for the 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Proctor Avenue. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Top Gun” is a movie about an elite Navy flight school. This week, Tom Cruise returns as Maverick for the film’s sequel. He is an actor. But Orion Kelly, a Lowville native, is the real deal. “Growing up, my dad was also...
