Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Scott T. Bouchard, age 70, of Florida and formerly of 701 Champlain Street, Ogdensburg (The Garage), will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at the Pavilion at Lisbon Beach, near the family’s camp. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Bouchard passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at his camp with his loving family by his side.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO