Siskiyou County, CA

Thursday, May 19th Evening Weather

KDRV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing and cold with a widespread frost for...

www.kdrv.com

actionnewsnow.com

Early morning wildfire contained in Shasta County

OAK RUN, Calif. - A wildfire that started early Monday morning in Shasta County has been contained to under an acre. It was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday at Mill Creek Road and Trail Way in the Oak Run area of Shasta County, about 25 miles northeast of Redding. CAL...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Firewise community in Grants Pass prepares for wildfire season

Grants Pass - Homeowners who live in neighborhoods that are at high-risk for wildfire could benefit from becoming a firewise community. Grants Pass is home to five firewise communities, these neighborhoods are recognized by Firewise USA. A program that teaches homeowners to create a defensible space around their home and driveway to reduce the risk of a wildfire reaching their home.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Structure fire knocked down in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore--- Firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire at the corner of Avenue G and 13th Street in White City on Tuesday Night. The fire was at the Blue Dog RV Service. NewsWatch 12 crews arrived to find the fire already been knocked down just moments after reports...
KDRV

Five Southern Oregon projects among funds for transportation

SALEM, Ore. -- A few Southern Oregon projects are among $46-million in Oregon transportation projects approved by the Oregon Transportation Commission. The Commission (OTC) approved 21 projects this month, including five in Southern Oregon announced today, including:. $2,500,000 for Jackson County toward $12,050,000 for Medford Airport's east side heavy duty...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
County
Siskiyou County, CA
KDRV

Fatal crash closes US 199 near Selma, Oregon

UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
SELMA, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass Police look for Monday bank robbery suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are looking for a bank robber from a morning crime today in Grants Pass. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says this morning just before 11:00am the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue in Grants Pass was robbed and, "After demanding money, the male suspect fled from the bank on foot to the parking lot of the nearby Walgreens where a vehicle was waiting for him. The suspect left in an unknown direction. Nobody was physically injured during the robbery, but many were in fear for their safety."
GRANTS PASS, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Safety Corridor Early Saturday Morning Was Walking in the Southbound Lanes, CHP Says

On 05-14-2022, at approximately 3:32 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Southbound, north of Indianola Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when 59-year-old Troy Rassbach of Arcata CA, was walking within the lanes of US-101 Southbound and was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by 44-year-old Stephanie Mellen of Eureka. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to Mr. Rassbach. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Rassbach succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested from overnight stabbing in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Updated: On May 23, 2022 at approximately 10:30 P.M., officers responded to the area of the 9th Street Foot Bridge to investigate a stabbing incident. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim, age 44, who had been stabbed in the upper thigh. The suspect fled the scene prior to the responding Officer’s arrival at the scene. Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to the hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and he was treated and released.
MEDFORD, OR
Big Country News

Voters in Three Oregon Counties to Decide on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
KDRV

One arrest, two warrants, 5,600 plants destroyed

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are looking for a primary suspect for an illegal marijuana grow where a search warrant brought destruction of illicit plants. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says that suspect is one of two main suspects related to illegal marijuana grow sites revealed by search warrants served last week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

