Thursday, May 19th Evening Weather

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Updated: On May 23, 2022 at approximately 10:30 P.M., officers responded to the area of the 9th Street Foot Bridge to investigate a stabbing incident. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim, age 44, who had been stabbed in the upper thigh. The suspect fled the scene prior to the responding Officer’s arrival at the scene. Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to the hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and he was treated and released.
