Thursday, May 19th Evening Weather

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are looking for a bank robber from a morning crime today in Grants Pass. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says this morning just before 11:00am the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue in Grants Pass was robbed and, "After demanding money, the male suspect fled from the bank on foot to the parking lot of the nearby Walgreens where a vehicle was waiting for him. The suspect left in an unknown direction. Nobody was physically injured during the robbery, but many were in fear for their safety."

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO