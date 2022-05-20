ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

Florida Man’s Stop At 7-Eleven Turns Into $1,000,000 Scratch-Off Win

By Jake Grissom
 5 days ago
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Gregory Wojciechowski, 62, of Fleming Island, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Wojciechowski purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 2225 County Road 220 in Middleburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

