Governor encourages participation in upcoming community listening sessions. Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has released a report summarizing feedback it received from Wyoming residents interested in the future of education in the state. More than 7,000 Wyoming residents participated in the online survey and highlighted both the perceived strengths of the state’s education system, as well as areas of opportunity. The survey was administered by the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group.

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO