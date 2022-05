ATLANTA -- William Contreras picked the perfect moment for the first walk-off hit of his career. His parents, William Contreras and Olga Castillo, were in the stands for the first time watching him play a major league game, and the 24-year-old wanted to send them back to Venezuela happy. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts before his big swing Tuesday night.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO