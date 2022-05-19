ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marnie Schulenburg, 'As the World Turns' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 37

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
 5 days ago
Marnie Schulenburg, a soap opera actress who documented her journey from becoming a new mother to a cancer patient, has died after battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, according to her...

