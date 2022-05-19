George Iloka worked out for Seahawks as a 'cover linebacker'

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings free safety George Iloka worked out for the Seattle Seahawks today, according to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network. Apparently, the idea was that he’d be serving as a coverage linebacker.

Iloka (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has played the safety position for his entire career. He was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL draft. So far, he has played in over 100 career regular season games, totaling nine interceptions, 365 tackles and 32 pass breakups. Iloka last played in Week 6 of the 2020 season when he suffered a torn ACL.

It’s certainly an interesting idea. Iloka recently turned 32 years old but he’s been an excellent coverage defender throughout his career. Adding him to the mix for certain dime packages might help take some of the load off of Seattle’s star strong safety Jamal Adams, who excels near the tackle box but is less capable in coverage.