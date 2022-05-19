ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

George Iloka worked out for Seahawks as a 'cover linebacker'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McvpT_0fkDiILj00

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings free safety George Iloka worked out for the Seattle Seahawks today, according to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network. Apparently, the idea was that he’d be serving as a coverage linebacker.

Iloka (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has played the safety position for his entire career. He was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL draft. So far, he has played in over 100 career regular season games, totaling nine interceptions, 365 tackles and 32 pass breakups. Iloka last played in Week 6 of the 2020 season when he suffered a torn ACL.

It’s certainly an interesting idea. Iloka recently turned 32 years old but he’s been an excellent coverage defender throughout his career. Adding him to the mix for certain dime packages might help take some of the load off of Seattle’s star strong safety Jamal Adams, who excels near the tackle box but is less capable in coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Acl#Https T Co Iysq6lm1oo#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Al Michaels to call NFL playoff game for NBC

You can check out any time but you can never leave as the song goes by the The Eagles and for Al Michaels it seems. The venerable voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC, who left the network to call Amazon Prime Thursday Night games with Kirk Herbstreit, will give it one more go … at least.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first look at a Philadelphia Eagles rookie getting his first taste of life off of the field. Philadelphia had five players selected in April’s NFL draft, but big named stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean stayed home, while undrafted free agent Carson Strong represented the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News and Notes: Cowboys swing-tackle shuffle, Gifford's time to shine, fans named among worst in sports

They say the backup quarterback is the most popular guy on any team. But in Dallas, the backup offensive tackle is always right at the top of everybody’s mind, too. With the injuries that have beset the Cowboys line in recent years, the club will look carefully at who fills the all-important swing role in 2022. Thankfully, they have several options.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says John Metchie is 'special'

Brandin Cooks got a good feeling from spending time with John Metchie. Although the former Alabama receiver is working back from a torn ACL sustained in the SEC Championship Game in December 2021 and is extremely limited during organized team activities, Cooks has spent enough time with the 21-year-old in and around NRG Stadium to know what he likes.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy