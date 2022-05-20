ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Update on timing and totals for Friday, Saturday snowstorm; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQYnv_0fkDhnTv00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is getting ready for a winter storm in late May. It will start with a cold front sweeping through Thursday night followed by cold temperatures and snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Timing

Friday morning : Snow showers will start in the northern mountains early Friday morning with light rain showers developing on the Front Range. By midday Friday, precipitation will become heavier. Rain will start to change over to a rain/snow mix and snow on parts of the Front Range.

Road impacts in Metro Denver and most of the Front Range will likely be minimal through Friday afternoon due to warm pavement and temperatures staying in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Friday evening : By Friday night, the rain will change over to snow in Denver and road conditions will get worse in the mountains, foothills, and on the Palmer Divide.

What to know for Colorado’s late May snowstorm

Snow could be heavy at times causing low visibility and making travel difficult Friday night. Denver could see some slushy accumulation in spots but a lot of melting will still occur across the Metro.

Saturday morning : Snow showers will continue into Saturday morning. As temperatures fall below freezing in the early morning hours, roads will get worse where higher totals are expected. Temperatures will climb back above freezing by mid-morning.

Saturday evening : By midday Saturday, showers will become lighter and will end from north to south in the afternoon and evening. Roads should improve by Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IOn9_0fkDhnTv00

Totals

The biggest snowfall totals will stay in the Front Range mountains, foothills, and along the Palmer Divide. Areas south and west of Denver will see heavy wet snow with big accumulations.

For Metro Denver and lower elevations, snowfall totals will be hard to measure and a lot of factors could change the forecast. There will be a lot of melting due to warm temperatures on Thursday so keep in mind that these numbers could look a lot smaller on the ground in some areas.

Metro Denver : 2 to 6 inches

Eastern Plains : 1 to 3 inches

Palmer Divide (Castle Rock, Larkspur, Monument) : 8 to 12 inches

Northern Front Range (Fort Collins, Loveland) : 2 to 5 inches

Foothills : 8 to 18 inches (above 7,000 feet)

Northeast Mountains : 1 to 2 feet (mountains west of the divide will see much less)

Rocky Mountains see best ski season on record

Whether areas see the precipitation fall as snow or rain, most of the Front Range and eastern mountains have a chance to see 1 to 2 inches of precipitation if it is all melted down into liquid form. This will significantly help with high fire danger and drought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cS7ai_0fkDhnTv00

Temperatures

Friday’s high temperature of 45 degrees will likely happen before noon. In the afternoon and evening, temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop around 30 degrees in Denver with a high of 42 degrees that afternoon.

Group to paddleboard 80 miles for cystic fibrosis benefit

Sunday morning’s low could drop into the upper 20s in Denver.

With lows below freezing and the potential for heavy wet snow, make sure to cover up plants or bring them inside and shake off the snow from tree branches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSh1Y_0fkDhnTv00

Temperatures will gradually warm on Sunday and into next week. There will still be unsettled weather with chances for rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Dry and warmer weather will return to Denver by Wednesday and Thursday.

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado . Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stay tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW .

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: One More Cool Day With Impressive Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, Denver and most of Colorado will stay colder than normal on Tuesday. It will also stay cloudy with more mountain snow and more rain possible in the metro area. More than 6 inches of snow had fallen in some mountain areas by early Tuesday morning including in Fairplay. The Arapahoe Basin ski area reported 5 inches. CBS4 viewer Sheila Skaggs measured 6″ of snow in South Park at 7am Tuesday (source: Sheila Skaggs) There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the I-70 corridor between Summit County and Georgetown, US 40 between...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Spilt Week With A Cool Start And Warm Finish

DENVER (CBS)- The final full week of May will be half and half. Starting out with a cool and unsettled weather pattern with showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Then much warmer and drier weather will take control by Thursday. A look at the jet stream map shows a cooling trough of low pressure that will control Colorado’s weather for the first half of the week. (credit: CBS) The best chance for rain over the Denver metro area will be on Tuesday. While there is a chance for showers in the morning, most of the rain is expected to be...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Temperature#Kdvr#The Front Range#The Palmer Divide
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX31 Denver

Last minute travel deals for Memorial Day weekend

Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies says it’s not too late to getaway this Memorial Day weekend. She found some easy to get to from the Denver that’s great for families at a great rate. Some easy destinations include: Santa Fe, Carlsbad, CA, Pagosa Springs and yes even Iceland!
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy