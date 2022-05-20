NBA Mock Draft: Could Baylor's Jeremy Sochan Head East in 1st Round?

Sochan interviewed with a handful of teams Thursday at the NBA Combine

Headed into a title-defense run this past season, the Baylor Bears were seen as one of the best team's in college basketball.

And despite an early second-round exit at the hands of National Championship runner-up North Carolina, coach Scott Drew's roster had an undeniable level of talent that was ready for the 2022 NBA Draft, including freshman forward Jeremy Sochan.

The 6-9, 230-pound England native only needed one season in Waco to prove he's ready to make the jump to the pros. And if the mock draft ESPN released following the conclusion of the draft lottery Tuesday is any indication, Sochan could be flirting with lottery territory.

The mock draft has Sochan slated to go No. 18 overall to the Chicago Bulls. Here's what ESPN had to say about the selection:

The Bulls aren't particularly deep in the frontcourt, making this a potential position of need the team will look to address this offseason. Sochan brings some different dimensions for a team that could be attracted to his ability to defend all over the floor, pass the ball effectively and slide up or down positions depending on the matchup. He has plenty of upside to grow into at 18 years old.

Sochan's natural ability to defend multiple positions and the raw talent to create scoring opportunities on his own is invaluable to a playoff team like the Bulls, who need just a few more pieces to get over the playoff hump after losing in the first round in April.

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds (led the team), 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game this past season. Getting only one start, he primarily came off the bench in a key sixth-man role down the final stretch of the season as the Baylor roster was plagued with injury.

Surrounded by the talented guard-play of James Akinjo and Adam Flagler, Sochan wasn't asked to be a dominant offensive player, which is exactly the role he fits into. With defense as his strong suit, Sochan used his length and athleticism as an advantage when guarding big men or guards in a tough Big 12 conference this past season.

Sochan's size and frame allowed him to play as a serviceable post presence in college, but in the NBA, he'll likely find his role as a plus-size wing with defensive versatility that can play the small-ball center position if needed.

It's a good sign he's not shy of letting it fly from deep when asked, as Sochan shot 24-81 (29.6 percent) from 3-point range last season. There’s more to be desired efficiency-wise, but the 81 attempts show that he’s confident enough as a shooter to be reliable when open in the NBA.

Sochan will also need to improve his free throw percentage, which was a poor 58.9 percent.

If he can consistently knock down 3s from a catch-and-shoot role, Sochan's floor as an NBA player reaches that of a solid 3-and-D role player that can boost any roster. However, his physical traits give him the look of a potential productive 1-on-1 scorer if he can further develop an offensive game on the perimeter.

