2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.

Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.

As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of speed." Police said the driver was involved in two hit and run crashes, prompting a pursuit onto Interstate 80.

When the suspect reached Central Avenue, police said the driver abandoned his vehicle and was soon arrested. The suspect, only identified as a 28-year-old Oakland man, had an ankle monitor and was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges of parole violation, felony evasion and conspiracy.

The other two suspects fled on foot by climbing fences and running through backyards. Police said the suspects confronted at least two community members while they fled.

A search of the area was launched, prompting the lockdown of nearby El Cerrito High School as a precaution. During the search, police said two handguns were found.

Around 2:30 p.m., nearly six hours after the home invasion took place, a second suspect was found in a culvert and taken into custody. The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Oakland man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third suspect, whose identity has yet to be determined, was not found.

It was not immediately known when the two arrested suspects would appear in court.