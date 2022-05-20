The Real Angelyne Calls New Peacock Series About Her 'Painful to Watch'

Television simply can't stop telling us the truth. So far this year, we've seen shows about the shameless (Anna Delvey, Joe Exotic), the infamous (Elizabeth Holmes, Adam Neumann, Travis Kalanick), the murderous (Candy Montgomery, Pam Hupp), and the unscrupulous (Michelle Carter). Now comes Peacock's Angelyne, which spotlights a figure fully nebulous: Los Angeles billboard queen and living (urban) legend Angelyne Llyne. Technically, it's a biography, but the limited series starring a fully committed Emmy Rossum manages to feel like something new — a loving and loopy celebration of a woman who took back her power by burning down her past.
