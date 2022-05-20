ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRSNi_0fkDXAxm00

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico .

Evacuation orders remained in place for residents near the wildfires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Dangerous fire weather involving gusty winds, high temperatures and extremely low humidity was predicted to continue through Friday — especially in New Mexico, where the largest U.S. wildfire burned for more than a month and the governor expects the number of structures destroyed will exceed 1,000.

More than 2,100 fire personnel with fighting that blaze, which has burned more than 473 square miles (1,225 square kilometers) of timber and brush in a region east of Santa Fe and south of Taos. Only about one-third of the fire's perimeter is estimated contained.

With winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph), red flag warnings signalling extreme wildfire danger were in effect until 10 p.m. — much later into the night than is typical. Gusts closer to 50 mph (80 kph) were expected on Friday, said the wildfire's incident meteorologist, Bladen Breitreiter.

In Texas, the Texas A&M Forestry Service said the fire that has burned dozens of homes was still only 5% contained Thursday afternoon after charring more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) of juniper and mesquite brush 18 miles (29 km) southwest of Abilene.

That fire had prompted the evacuation of the historic town of Buffalo Gap on Wednesday. Forestry Service spokesman Stuart Morris said the town had reopened Thursday, but a wind shift expected later Thursday could pose a new threat.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday afternoon, but Morris said 27 structures had been destroyed. It wasn't immediately clear how many of them were residences.

All of West Texas was under a red flag wildfire danger warning Thursday, with an underlying drought and critically to extremely dry vegetation combining with 100-degree temperatures Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) and gusty winds.

However, the Forestry Service said a new weather pattern by the weekend is expected to usher in cooler temperatures and moisture that could limit potential for wildfire activity on Saturday and Sunday.

Wildfires have broken out this spring earlier than usual across multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.

____

Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Heightened fire restrictions to go into place in southern Arizona

Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
COCHISE, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man rebuilding after wildfire destroys property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire has left some rebuilding their lives. Jon Carleton of Mineral Hill, and his mom live on the same property. Almost everything on their property, two houses, three tool sheds and an art studio with decades worth of his mom’s art burned and are gone. Carleton says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FMX 94.5

New Mexico Benefits From Dumb Texas Stunt

New Mexico wins and Texas loses in a political stunt that backfired. If you're not aware, Texas Governor Greg Abbott purposely held up legal border crossings to make some kind of the point which I'm not sure was ever really revealed. Something about illegal immigrants and drugs, although none were found during these enhanced inspections.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Reno, TX
City
Santa Fe, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Colorado Government
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#West Texas#Wildland Fire
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KHOU

Race for Texas Attorney General heating up

TEXAS, USA — The race to grab the Republican Texas Attorney General nomination is heating up as the primary runoff approaches. Incumbent Ken Paxton is attempting to keep Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush at bay, but a last-minute push for voters has both campaigns flooding the airwaves with attack ads.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

664K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy