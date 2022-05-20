ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkEaM_0fkDX9AI00

A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was sentenced to 24 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Ivan Gomez, 31, was sentenced Wednesday by a Monterey County judge for setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney’s office announced.

The blaze erupted on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles . It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre (32-hectare) condor sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 had been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild. There weren’t any condors in the facility at the time but a dozen birds died as the blaze spread across 125,000 acres (506 square kilometers) of forest.

Gomez was arrested after state parks officers spotted the fire and received reports of a man throwing rocks at cars on a highway, authorities said.

Gomez, who was shirtless and sweating, confessed to setting the blaze and was carrying several lighters that matched others found at the spot where the fire ignited, the DA’s office said.

The fire nearly cost the lives of 14 firefighters who were trying to defend their fire station but were overrun by flames and had to deploy emergency shelters, according to a report this year by the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center, which promotes firefighter safety. Three were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation, including a fire captain who was seriously injured.

The fire was finally contained on Dec. 31, 2020.

Gomez was convicted of 16 felony counts, including arson, throwing rocks at a vehicle and 11 counts of cruelty to animals involving condor deaths.

The California condor is the largest North American land bird, with a wingspan of up to 9 feet (about 2.7 meters).

In the early 1980s, all 22 condors remaining in the wild were trapped and brought into a captive-breeding program that began releasing the giant vultures into Southern California’s Los Padres National Forest in 1992.

That flock has been expanding its range while other condors now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona , Utah and Baja California, Mexico. Today there are more than 500 known birds, both in captivity and in the wild.

Comments / 0

Related
sjvsun.com

After FBI probe ensnares weed boss, Lemoore dispensary changes owner

A Lemoore-based retail marijuana dispensary associated with a Federal probe is changing ownership. Monday, the Lemoore City Council approved the ownership change of Natural Healing Center to be taken over by Glass House. According to city staff, Natural Healing Center is in good standing with the city, and Glass House...
LEMOORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

DA declines to charge woman after boyfriend shot to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney declined to charge a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend. The DA said prosecutors were not charging Jennifer Garrison, 41, "after careful review of the evidence." According to the Mercury News, Garrison had been arguing with her boyfriend,...
SAN JOSE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Officer and K9 exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in jail and a police K9 and his handler are home safe after a traffic stop resulted in fentanyl being confiscated, according to the Hanford Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, Hanford police made a traffic stop in the area of Twelfth and...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#California Condors#Prison#Da#The Wildland Fire Lessons
KTVU FOX 2

Woman charged with posing as a dental hygienist for years in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old woman suspected of illegally posing as dental hygienist for years in the South Bay. The district attorney’s office said Elizabeth "Mina" Larijani faced felony charges, accused of both working at and attempting to work...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang member on the run in Monterey

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “Gang members are continuing to learn that no place is out of reach for VSTF. VSTF along with SPD SWAT and MCSO SWAT, served a search warrant on the 1000 block of Aubrey Ln in the City of Hollister. The search warrant yielded several illegal firearms, narcotics, and several items of gang indicia. However, the suspect in this case, Carlos “Chuck” Casas Jr (32), was not home and we believe has gone on the run.
MONTEREY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

664K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy